Obituaries » Jeffrey A. Bryant

Burial Date: May 21, 2021 Guardian Angels Church 6539 Beechmont Ave. Cincinnati, OH May 21, 10:30 a.m.

Jeffrey Allyn Brant passed away on the morning of May 12, 2021 at the age of 65. He was born in Greencastle, Indiana to the late Laurence and Irene Brant. In 1973, Jeff graduated from Purcell High School and went on to obtain a degree from University of Cincinnati. After working 27 years as an accountant for Cincinnati Bell, he retired and started Brant Custom Painting where he worked until his very last day. In his free time, he enjoyed reading, beach vacations and spending time with his beloved dogs. Most of his life, Jeff was involved in coaching; from youth soccer to starting a volleyball club where he inspired young athletes and formed future coaches. Yet, his greatest work was his selfless generosity to anyone in need. Jeff is survived by his children Laura (Stephen) Hall, Michael (Angela) Brant, Julie (Branch) Gordon and his 12 grandchildren. Jeff was preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey Allyn Brant II. A Funeral Mass will be held at Guardian Angels Church at 6539 Beechmont Ave. in Cincinnati, OH, beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 21. A procession to Guardian Angels Cemetery will follow Mass, where both Jeff and Jeffrey’s cremains will be placed side by side in their final resting place. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to one of Jeff’s favorite charities: Little Sisters of the Poor.