Obituaries » Jeffery A. Neal

Burial Date: December 20, 2019 Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home, Erlanger 3614 Dixie Highway Erlanger, KY 41018 Dec. 20, 1 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 31 times















Jeffery Allen Neal, Sr. 56, of Erlanger passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, December 14, 2019.

Born on January 4, 1963 to James T. Neal Sr. and Mary Morris Neal, Jeff, a General Contractor, was the former Owner of Certified Construction Services. He enjoyed being outdoors, hunting, fishing and camping.

Jeff was preceded in death by his parents, James T. Neal, Sr. and Mary (Morris) Neal Donelson; and a sister, Vicki Davidson.

Survivors include sons, Jeffery A. Neal, Jr. of Elsmere and Kevin A. (Meredith) Neal of Fort Mitchell; his former wife, Kim Neal of Fort Mitchell; step-daughter, Stephanie Magee; step-son, Brandon Bacon; sister, Paula Reynolds of Kentucky; brother, James T. (Mary) Neal, Jr. of Erlanger; five step grandchildren, Sean Magee, Ben Magee, Brenlee Bacon, Bruce Bacon and Zerena Bacon’;and three nephews, Randy Neal, James Neal and Matt Neal.

Visitation is Friday, December 20, 2019 from 12:00 Noon to 1:00 pm at Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home, Erlanger. Funeral services to immediately follow at 1:00 p.m. Interment will be in Highland Cemetery, Fort Mitchell.