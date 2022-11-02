Obituaries » Jeannine C. Wintring

Burial Date: November 7, 2022

Jeannine (Cart) Wintring, 83 of Fort Wright, KY passed away peacefully on November 2, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood, KY. Jeannine was a graduate of Holmes High School and a member of St. Mark’s United Church of Christ, where she met, David, her husband of 65 years. She enjoyed volunteering at church and school and held many board leadership positions, including president of youth ministry, treasurer, and president of the PTA. She enjoyed the outdoors, swimming, the arts, painting, ceramics, and gardening. Her orchid collection was spectacular, filling her home with beauty and love. Jeannine and David, enjoyed many vacation trips through the years, biking and hiking in the mountains of Tennessee and Virginia, including numerous trips to the summit of Mount Le Conte, TN. She also enjoyed hiking with her family in Arizona. She loved watching the beautiful ballet performances and dance recitals of her children and grandchildren, their choir performances, violin recitals, amateur rocket launches, as well as endless competition swim meets. Jeannine’s focus was dedicated to her family. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by her Beloved Husband of 65 years, David Wintring; Children, Julia Hicks (Mark Curtin), Jeffrey Wintring (Sharon), Clifford Wintring (Nicole) and Joanna Callen (Lance); Grandchildren, Philip Hicks (Selina), Allison Wintring(Austin Dennis), Paul Wintring, Rebekah Callen, Cora Wintring, Deborah Callen, Jacob Wintring and Ellie Wintring; Great Grandchildren, Orion Hicks, Atlas Hicks and Lyra Hicks. She was preceded in death by her parents, Norman and Beatrice Cart, and three brothers and a sister-in-law, William, Norman and Jacob (Christine) Cart. A visitation will take place on Monday, November 7, 2022, at Floral Hills Funeral Home from 11 AM with Reverend George Muzny officiating the service at 12:30 PM. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.