Obituaries » Jeannette M. Cooper

Burial Date: January 28, 2021 Blessed Sacrament Church Ft. Mitchell, KY Jan. 28, 7 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 79 times















Jeanette M. (Hardebeck) Cooper, at the honorable age of 101 years old, passed away Sunday, 24 January 2021 at The Baptist Village Care Center in Erlanger, Kentucky. Born in Covington, KY on 3 March 1919, she now joins her many relatives and friends who preceded her, to include her husband Edward V. Cooper, her parents Robert and Clara Hardebeck, and her brothers William and Robert Hardebeck.

She was a loving wife, mother and aunt who leaves behind a large and blessed surviving family that includes her four children: Edward V. Cooper II (Nancy), Carolyn M. (Cooper) Meyer (Gary), Steven R. Cooper (Mary Kay), and Roger T. Cooper (Sharon), as well as eight grandchildren: Paige, Eddie, Jessica, Lisa, Justin, Nicole, Stephanie, and Joshua, along with 13 great grandchildren.

While dedicating much of her life to her family as a stay-at-home mother, she accomplished much in life prior to marriage in the clerical field, also by doing clerical work at home while raising her family, and later through exemplary service for 20 years as a Service Representative for the Internal Revenue Service in Covington, KY. With the IRS, she was honored for her dedication and excellent work, even earning a monetary reward for a quality improvement suggestion before her well-deserved retirement.

She greatly loved her family, babysitting the grandchildren and taking them on fun, educational adventures. She also provided many of us with a temporary place to live when necessary, sacrificing and showering us with her love. She loved cats, bingo, and shopping, and was continually active in her senior years as a member of the Blessed Sacrament Parish, The St. Mary’s Ladies Society, and the Ft. Mitchell Senior Citizens. She set a fine example for how to enjoy life in your elder years, joining a bowling league, a mall walking group, and meeting with friends and relatives for lunch or various social outings.

Burial will take place on Thursday, 28 January at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Fort Mitchell, with immediate family. Then, on Monday, 8 March, (7pm) we will celebrate Jeanette’s life with a church service and mass at Blessed Sacrament Church in Ft. Mitchell, on what would have been her 102nd birthday. In lieu of flowers, suggested memorials may be made to: The Alzheimer Association, 644 Linn St., Suite 1026 Cincinnati, OH, 45203, or Charlies’ Club Adult Day Care Program, c/o St. Charles Community, 600 Farrell Dr., Ft. Wright, KY 41011.