Jeanne F. Sells

June 23, 2021

Services will be at the convenience of the family.

Sells, Jeanne F.,61 of Hebron, Ky. passed away on June 23,2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Edgewood. Jeanne is preceded in death by her Father; Pete Ronald Larsen. She is survived by her Mother; Frances Larsen, Daughters; Mindy McCullah, Julia Hunt Kunselman, Brother; Peter Larsen, Sister; Laura Meloche, Wendy Enqist, and 5 Grandchildren. Services will be at the convenience of the family. Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere assisting the family.



