Sells, Jeanne F.,61 of Hebron, Ky. passed away on June 23,2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Edgewood. Jeanne is preceded in death by her Father; Pete Ronald Larsen. She is survived by her Mother; Frances Larsen, Daughters; Mindy McCullah, Julia Hunt Kunselman, Brother; Peter Larsen, Sister; Laura Meloche, Wendy Enqist, and 5 Grandchildren. Services will be at the convenience of the family. Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere assisting the family.