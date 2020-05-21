Obituaries » Jeanne D. Dorning

Burial Date: May 26, 2020

Jeanne Dorning. Passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at the age of 92 years. Jeanne was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Dorning. She is survived by her children, Cheryl (James) Tallant, James (Peggy) Dorning, David Dorning, Marcia (Greg) List and Lori (Jeff) Grefer. Also survived by 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Visitation Tuesday, May 26th from 10:00 am until time of Blessing at 11:00 am at Middendorf Funeral Home 3312 Madison Pk. Ft. Wright, KY 41017. Interment St. John Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed by a memorial contribution to St. Augustine Church 1839 Euclid Ave. Covington, KY 41014.