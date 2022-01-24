Obituaries » Jeanne D. Dedden

Burial Date: January 28, 2022 St. Henry Church 3813 Dixie Hwy Elsmere, KY 41018 Jan. 28, 2 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 59 times















Jeanne D. (nee: Rosing) Deeden, 97, of Florence, KY passed away on January 24, 2022 at Boonespring Nursing Home in Union, KY surrounded by her loving family. Jeanne was member of St. Henry Church and worked for the IRS as a transcriptionist upon retiring. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Edward Dedden, Jr. in 1985 along with a brother, Ronald Rosing and sister, Janice Smith. Jeanne is survived by her loving children, Judy Santavicca, Jeff (Constance) Dedden and Jay (Debbra) Dedden. She also leaves behind her 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 28, 2022 from 10:00am 11:00am at St. Henry Church, Erlanger, KY with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:00am. Burial will be at St. Mary Cemetery Ft. Mitchell. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Elizabeth Cancer Care Center, 1 Medical Village Dr., Edgewood, KY 41017.