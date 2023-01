Obituaries » Jeanette Short Beck

Burial Date: January 16, 2023 Carthage United Methodist Church 3427 Carthage Rd California, KY 41007 Jan. 16, 12 p.m.

Jeanette “Jean” Short (nee Beck), 86, of California, KY, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Saint Elizabeth Hospice, Edgewood, KY. Jean was born April 30, 1936, in Newport, KY to her late parents, Ralph and Helen (nee Venable) Beck. Jean was a retired medical claims adjuster and a member of Carthage United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by parents, a son, Thomas Walling, a sister, Vivian McAtee and stepfather, Reiny Fickensher. She is survived by her husband, Ronald Short; four children: Richard Walling, Michael (Connie) Walling, Lisa Walling and Chris (Tammy) Walling; seven grandchildren and one great grandchild. Visitation Monday, January 16, 2023, at Carthage United Methodist Church, 3467 Carthage Road, Carthage, KY 41007 from 10:00 AM until time of Funeral Service at 12:00 PM. Interment to follow in Mount Gilead Cemetery.