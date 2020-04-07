Obituaries » Jeanette G. McClure

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Jeanette Gayle McClure, age 85, of Independence, KY, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Emerald Trace Care Center in Elsmere, KY. She was a retired Elementary School Secretary at Latonia Elementary School in Covington, a member of Oak Ridge Baptist Church, where she was a former Sunday School Teacher, and a member of the American Legion Auxiliary (Post #275). Gayle enjoyed exercising, attending events at the Independence Senior Center, working in the yard, and spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Levi “Buzz” McClure in 2008. Gayle is survived by her children, David Michael McClure (Donna) & Rebecca Sue Lohmoeller (Wayne); siblings, Wanda June Williams (Robert), Billy Eugene Riddell (Linda), Ronald “Bub” Dean Riddell (Betty), and Marilyn Sue Gouge (Bobby); grandchildren, Nathan Lohmoeller (Brook), Timothy Lohmoeller (Amanda), Suzanne Marie Francis (Robert), Douglas Michael McClure (Shawna), and Joseph Franklin McClure (Ashley); great grandchildren, Elias, Madison, Noah, Nathan, Molly, Lincoln, Abigail, Jackson, Evan, and Kelsey; and loved by many nephews, nieces, and cousins. Based upon the safety guidelines set forth by the Commonwealth of Kentucky, due to the COVID-19 alert, services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be at Independence Cemetery, Independence, KY. The family requests memorials, in lieu of flowers, be made to Oak Ridge Baptist Church, 6056 Taylor Mill Rd., Covington, KY 41015.