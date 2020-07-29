Obituaries » Jeanette F. Dittoe

Services are private.

















Jeanette F. (nee Bauer) Dittoe, 91, of Loveland, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Jeanette was a word search enthusiast, volunteered many hours and years at St. Luke Hospital, loved traveling but most importantly enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Eugene Dittoe, son, Gregg Dittoe and parents, Irwin and Charlotte Julia (nee Schneider) Bauer. Jeanette is survived by her devoted children, Guy (Anita) Dittoe, Candace (Terry) Mersch and Sandra Dittoe, 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Also survived by her sister, Barbara Pooley and daughter-in-law, Jeannine Scott-Dittoe. Private services and burial will take place in the Evergreen Cemetery Southgate, Kentucky.