Burial Date: September 16, 2020

Jeanette Chambers Grubbs Clore, age 91, of Burlington, KY, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Gallatin Health & Rehab in Warsaw, KY. She was a homemaker and a long-time member and former secretary, of Belleview Baptist Church in Burlington, KY. In her younger years, Jeanette worked as a beautician and was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, member of Dorcas, and WMU. Her greatest joy in life though was spending time with her family. Jeanette was preceded in death by her husband, David Clore; parents, Wallace & Mary Chambers Grubbs; and brothers, Wallace “Buddy” Grubbs and James D. “Jimmy” Grubbs. She is survived by her children, Roger Clore (Kelly), Scott Clore (Sonia), Mary Jo Clore, and Janet Clore Craddock; siblings, John Grubbs (Helen) and Elizabeth Poore; ten grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 45 N. Main St., Walton, KY 41094 with the funeral service immediately following at 1 p.m. Due to the current Covid-19 state restrictions, occupancy will be limited to 50% of normal capacity while still enforcing 6 feet of social distancing and requiring the wearing of face masks. Interment will be at Belleview Baptist Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Belleview Baptist Church, 6658 5th St., Burlington, KY 41005.