Jeanetta Dawn Winebrenner, 43, passed away on Friday November 4, 2022, with her family by her side at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence, KY. She was born on March 13, 1979, in Covington, KY to Wilbur E. Winebrenner and Marie Hillenbrand Winebrenner Kellerman.

Jeanetta was a 1999 graduate of Conner High school in Hebron, KY. She was a daughter, sister, aunt and friend to many who knew and loved her. Jeanetta had a sweet loving spirit that would always light up a room. She was an avid fan of the games Solitaire and UNO. When she wasn’t playing her games, you might catch her watching her favorite soap opera or scary movie. Jeanetta enjoyed family parties and being with her family. She will be missed beyond measure.

She is preceded in death by her father Wilbur E. Winebrenner and stepfather Arthur Michael Kellerman.

Jeanetta leaves behind her loving mother, Marie Kellerman; siblings Jamey Winebrenner, Jacqueline (Jay) Cohen, Josh Winebrenner, Justin (Samantha) Winebrenner; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and close friends. Jeanetta also leaves behind her four-legged companions: her dog Ruby and cat Salem.

A visitation will be held on Friday November 11, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM at Linnemann Funeral Home 1940 Burlington Pike Burlington, KY 41005. A funeral mass will begin at 12:00 PM at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church 5876 Veterans Way Burlington, KY 41005. Burial will follow at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens 5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd. Taylor Mill, KY 41015.