Burial Date: January 16, 2023 Cathedral Basilica of St. Peter in Chains 325 West 8th Street Cincinnati, Ohio 45202 Jan. 16, 9:30 a.m.

Jean-Robert de Cavel, 61, of Newport, KY, passed away December 23, 2022 at his residence. Jean-Robert was Chef/Owner of Cincinnati’s Le Bar a Boeuf and French Crust Café and Bistro, but came to the city in 1993 to helm the Maisonette.

He was an ardent supporter of everything about his adopted hometown and especially known for his tireless commitment and service to the community. He was a proud member of Maître Cuisiniers de France, and in 2022 was named as a Great Living Cincinnatian.

Jean-Robert was preceded in death by his father, Jean-Pierre de Cavel, daughter Tatiana, and sister Fabienne. Jean-Robert is survived by his wife, Annette Pfund-de Cavel; daughter, Laeticia; mother, Francine; brothers Gregoire and Matthieu;and sister Marie-Amelie Gisca.

A memorial Mass will be held at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Peter in Chains, 325 West 8th Street, Cincinnati, Ohio 45202 on January 16, 2023 at 9:30 am with the Reverend Barry Windholtz officiating. If you plan on attending, Annette and Laeticia kindly ask that you wear the color blue, as it was Jean-Robert’s favorite. Allez les Bleus!

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The de Cavel Family SIDS Foundation.