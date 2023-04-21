Obituaries » Jean M. Zechella

Burial Date: April 27, 2023 St. Mary of the Assumption Church 8246 E. Main St. Alexandria, KY 41001 April 27, 10 - 11 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 80 times















Jean Marcella Zechella, 89, of Alexandria, passed away on April 21, 2023 at Carmel Manor, Fort Thomas, KY. She was a member of St. Mary Church in Alexandria. Jean worked for many years as a waitress at places such as Frisch’s and F&N Steakhouse. She had a passion for children and loved caring for them for many years. She was preceded in death by her husband, James N. Zechella, son, baby John, parents, Emmett and Lucille Sendelbach and sister, Shirley Schneider. Jean is survived by her two sons, Jim (Paula) Zechella and Lou (Rose) Zechella; three daughters, Joy (Kelly) King, Jackie (Tim) Egan, Toni (Geoff) Besecker; five brothers, Edward Sendelbach, Larry Sendelbach, Robert Sendelbach, Louis Sendelbach, Tony Sendelbach; two sisters, Claire Neltner, Linda Mastin; 23 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 26, 2023, 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm at the Alexandria Funeral Home, (325 Washington Street) Alexandria, KY. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 27, 2023, 10:00 am at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, (8246 E. Main Street) Alexandria, KY, with Fr. Ed Brodnick, officiating. Memorials may be sent to St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 8246 E. Main St. Alexandria, KY 41001.