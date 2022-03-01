Obituaries » Jean M. Loos

Jean Margaret Loos (nee Hartke), 86, of Alexandria, KY, passed away Tuesday, March I, 2022, at her home. Jean was born in Covington, KY on August 14, 1935. During her life, Jean was a beautician, and owner of “The Fabric Shop.” She was also a member of the Campbell County VFW Post # 3205 Ladies Auxiliary and the Happy 100 Seniors. She was preceded in death by her husband William E. Loos “2012”; her parents Henry and Catherine (nee Crone) Hartke. Jean is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Bill, and Donna Loos; 2 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. Services will be Private at the Convenience of the Family. Entombment will be in the Saint Stephen Cemetery Mausoleum, Fort Thomas, KY. Memorials to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.