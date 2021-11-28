Obituaries » Jean H. McKee

Burial Date: December 3, 2021 Please join us Friday, December 3 from 10AM until 11:30AM to celebrate Jean at First Christian Church with a service immediately following. Interment will be in the Flemingsburg Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Jean Harding McKee , born February 15, 1927 in rural Fleming County, KY – the daughter of Estill and Gertrude Harding and sister of Marian Hamm who preceded her in death – passed away peacefully at her home in Bellevue, KY on Sunday, November 28, 2021. Jean grew up in Fleming County where she graduated from Fleming County High School as salutatorian of her 1945 graduating class. She attended Kentucky Wesleyan College in Winchester, KY and was a member of the XYZ Sorority.

She married her high school sweetheart, Julian McKee, in 1949. She was blessed to be married to him for 39 years before he passed suddenly in 1987. Jean is survived by their five daughters; Michele Hunter (Southgate, KY), Julie (Bill) Heeb (Florence, KY, Mae Ellen McKee, Alice McKee and Martha (Eric) Ford (Ft. Thomas, KY).

Jean became the queen of quilters after Julian’s death. Her passion for sewing was acquired from her own mother around the age of six or seven making clothing, doing upholstery, crafts but quilting became her passion in her last 30 / 35 years of life. There wasn’t anything she couldn’t sew or yardage she couldn’t calculate and without a calculator! She loved going to Quilt Retreats, Shop Hops, and quilting with friends at various quilt clubs in Fleming County, Bracken County, and others too numerous to mention. She could never say NO to a Quilt trip or shopping for fabric. Her thought was you can never have too much fabric! She worked at Hancock fabrics for over 30 years sharing her passion for sewing with others and helping them with their projects.

Jean is also survived by grandchildren; Niesje (Tom), Leah (Chad), Katelyn (Tyler), Emily (Ben), Rebecca, Eric, Alan and Alex. She was preceded in death by grandson, Brett Hunter, She is also survived by nine great grandchildren; Braxton, Caden, Clayton, Delaney, Ryder, Bentley, Tanner, Penelope and Josephine and one great, great granddaughter: Leilani. She loved her family and spending time with them.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in Jean’s memory to First Christian Church of Ft. Thomas where she was a member since 1966 when the family moved to Ft. Thomas. She has sat in the same pew weekly since 1966.

Or if you prefer- contributions to Juvenile Diabetes in honor of great granddaughter – Bentley Osgood or the American Heart Association in honor of the great grandson – Clayton Lloyd and husband, Julian McKee.

