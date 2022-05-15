Obituaries » Jean D. Votel

Burial Date: May 21, 2022 Sacred Heart Church Bellevue, KY May 21, 11 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 81 times















Jean Daniel Votel passed away peacefully on May 15, 2022 at her home at Highland Springs in Fort Thomas, KY. She was born on August 20, 1935 in Fort Thomas, KY to the late Monroe and Izorah Daniel. Jean was married to Donald Votel for 61 years until he passed away in 2018. She is survived by her daughter Annette Tevis, son Donald Votel (Dorcas), her two grandchildren Angela Rack (James) and Taylor Tevis, and her three great grandchildren Ava Jean, James Sebastian, and Ella Marie. Funeral mass will be held on Saturday, May 21st at 11am at Sacred Heart Church in Bellevue, KY with the reception immediately following mass at Merkle Hall, across the street In the basement of Holy Trinity School.