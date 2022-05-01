Obituaries » Jean C. Levingston

Burial Date: May 6, 2022 Divine Mercy Parish (Sacred Heart Church) 318 Division St. Bellevue , KY 41073 May 6, 11 a.m.

















Jean Carol Levingston nee: Kilmer, 80, of Villa Hills, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, May 1, 2022. Jean was born in Bellevue, KY to Art Kilmer and Mildred Schyler Kilmer. Jean was a graduate of Notre Dame Academy. She spent a brief period of her life training and preparing to be a nun at Notre Dame. Jean loved her dogs, she loved to travel, and she really enjoyed outdoor activities with her loving husband, Gary. They especially enjoyed camping and fishing together. She regularly attended gatherings with the Country Cousins Group. Jean spent the majority of her life working as a practical nurse, she made a career out of caring for others. Jean will be dearly missed by many. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her brother, Art Kilmer. Jean is survived by her sisters, Marlene Karimian and Millie Hickman and her brother, Ken Kilmer. A visitation for Jean will be held Friday, May 6, 2022 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Divine Mercy Parish, Bellevue, KY. A mass of Christian burial will take place at Divine Mercy Parish at 11:00 AM. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery, Friday, May 6, 2022 at 2:00 PM. Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Jean to the Alzheimer’s Association, 644 Linn St # 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203.