Burial Date: January 3, 2020 St. Catherine of Siena Church 1803 N. Ft. Thomas Avenue Ft. Thomas, KY 41075 Jan. 3, 10 a.m.

Jean Alice (nee Dennedy) Smith, 87 of Fort Thomas, Kentucky passed away on December 30, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Fort Thomas, Kentucky.

Jean was born December 30, 1932 in Bellevue, Kentucky to Hugh and Leatha Klein Dennedy. Jean graduated from the Academy of Notre Dame Providence, Newport, Kentucky. A life long member of St. Catherine of Siena, Fort Thomas, Kentucky. Jean and her husband were known throughout Fort Thomas for their baking. They ran the Turkey Festival kitchen for years at Newport Catholic. Once a month Jean would meet her grade school and high school friends for lunch. Jean loved sewing but most of all she loved her family. Since 1998 she was the matriarch of the family. She was preceded in death by husband, George Eugene “Gene” Smith, granddaughter-in-law, Christina Ferrier Maudlin, and great granddaughter, SaNyiah Katz (Miller). Jean is survived by her Son, Thomas (Mary) Smith, Daughter, Kathleen (William) Stucker, Daughter, Pamela (Dennis) Adams, Daughter, Patricia Miller, Daughter, Mary (Harold) Maudlin, Son, Eugene (Vickie) Smith, Son, Michael (Susan) Smith, Son, Mark (Damon) Smith, Son, Patrick (Suzanne) Smith, 24 Grandchildren, and 19 Great Grandchildren. Visitation will be 9:00 am to 9:45 am, Friday, January 3, 2020 at St Catherine of Siena Church, 1803 N. Ft. Thomas Ave., Fort Thomas, Kentucky with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:00 am Friday, January 3, 2020, with Rev. Stef Bankemper, officiating. Burial will take place in St. Stephen Cemetery, Fort Thomas, Kentucky. Immediate family only. Memorials are suggested to the Charlie’s Angels, c/o Childrens Hospital, 3333 Burnet Ave., Cincinnati, Ohio 45229.