Obituaries » Jay F. Pettit

Jay Franklin Pettit, 73, of Florence, KY, passed away on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at his residence after a brief battle with cancer, surrounded by his loving family and friends. Jay proudly severed our country in the United States Army and retired as a construction & carpenter worker. After retirement he worked other part time jobs and continued exploring his passions of studying world religions and foreign language. Jay was preceded in death by his parents, Gora Franklin and Opal Katherine (nee: Anderson) Pettit. He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Lorain Pettit their son Justin and his wife Casey Pettit. He also leaves behind his sister, Rhonda Pettit, her husband Michael Horn and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 11, 2021 from 10am to 11am at Erlanger Christian Church with funeral services to follow at 11am.