Obituaries » Jason W. Wyatt

Services are private.

Obituary Viewed 123 times















Jason William Wyatt, age 48 of Crittenden passed May 5, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center Grant County. He is survived by his wife Amy (Richardson)Wyatt, children William Dakota Wyatt of Walton, KY, Jessie Leigh Wyatt and Kaylee Wynn Wyatt both of Crittenden, KY along with his mother Charlene Marie Osborne of Florence, KY and sister Stacey Marie Adkins of Covington, KY. Jason is preceded in death by his father William Hubert Wyatt. Services to be held at a later date.