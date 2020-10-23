Obituaries » Jason T. DeBruyn

Burial Date: October 28, 2020

Jason T. DeBruyn, 47 of Newport, KY passed away October 23, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas. He is survived by his loving wife Ruth A. (nee Seibert) DeBruyn, son Nathan A. DeBruyn, mother Peggy (Don) Spradlin, father Harry (Diane) DeBruyn, brothers Clay (Cheryl) Spradlin, Jim DeBruyn, Matt (Laura) Spradlin and Eric DeBruyn, sisters Deanna Agardy, Rebekah (Sergio) Vallejo and Rachel (Greg) Stewart and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 28 from 10am until time of service at 11am at Fares J. Radel Funeral Home, 822 York St, Newport, KY.