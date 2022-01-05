Obituaries » Jason R. Suchanek

Services for Jason will be handled in private at the convenience of his family.

Obituary Viewed 87 times















Jason Robert Suchanek, 79, of Fort Mitchell, KY passed away peacefully on January 5, 2022 at Encompass Health Center in Edgewood, KY. He was born June 6, 1942 in Cincinnati, OH to the late Joseph and Grace Bereneice Suchanek. Jason worked and retired from the USPS after 25 years of service. Jason enjoyed doing genealogical research and spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Suchanek, and his siblings; Joseph Suchanek, Dorothea Eker, and Samuel Suchanek. Jason is survived by his loving children: Jason (Emily) Suchanek, David (Annette) Suchanek, Paul (Rachel) Suchanek, Susan (Bill) Harley, J.B. (Mary) Suchanek, Greg Suchanek, and Mark Suchanek, his beloved grandchildren: Jason, Lyndsay, Mallory, Lauren, Peyton, Cambelle, Austin, Carter, Audrey, Caitlin, Alex, Lauren, and Jacob, his dear sister, Millie Brown, and his great-granddaughter, Eleanor. Services for Jason will be handled in private at the convenience of his family.