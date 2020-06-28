Obituaries » Jason R. Brown

Burial Date: July 11, 2020 3312 Madison Pike Ft. Wright, KY 41017 July 11, 12 p.m.

Jason R. Brown. Passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020 at the age of 31 years. Jason is survived by his wife, Becci Brown; father, Steve (Darcy Lewis) Brown; mother, Stephanie Dickerson; step-son, Andrew Hurst; siblings, Jamie Brown, Sarah Caldwell, Ronnie Caldwell and Zachary Dickerson; grandmother, Sue Brown; aunt, Barbara Brown. Visitation Saturday, July 11th from 11:00 am until time of memorial service at 12:00 pm at Middendorf Funeral Home 3312 Madison Pk. Ft. Wright, KY 41017. Sympathy may be expressed by a memorial contribution to the funeral home to help the family with funeral expenses.