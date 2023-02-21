Obituaries » Jason L. Dunaway, Sr.

Jesse Lee Dunaway Sr., 73, of Burlington, passed away on February 21, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Health Care in Edgewood, KY. Jesse was the retired owner of Petri’s Florist in Bellevue. He was an avid sports fan, he loved watching NASCAR and Football. He also enjoyed fishing and playing golf. Jesse was preceded in death by his mother Alma Dunaway and father Jesse E. Dunaway. He is survived by his wife Cathy (Barbour) Dunaway, daughter Natosha (Jim) Ryan, son Jesse Lee Dunaway, Jr., grandchildren Dallas Dunaway, Stephen Dunaway, Jacob Ryan, Skylar Dunaway and Patrick Ryan, great-grandson Grayson Dunaway and 7 siblings. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Highland Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell. Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society 1640 Lyndon Farm Court Suite 104Louisville, KY 40223. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell assisting the family.