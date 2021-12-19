Obituaries » Jason A. Prieshoff

Burial Date: December 23, 2021 Holy Cross Chruch 3612 Church Street Latonia, KY 41015 Dec. 23, 11:30 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 67 times















Jason Anthony Prieshoff, age 41, of Edgewood, KY passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 19, 2021. He was the Vice President of Systems at Creative Image and greatly enjoyed coaching his Holy Cross High School baseball team and his son’s baseball team. Jason will be greatly missed by all his family, friends and co-workers. Jason lived life to the fullest and always made friends wherever he went.

Jason is survived by his loving wife, Sarah Prieshoff (nee Reckers); children, Jacob and Jaxson Prieshoff; parents, Tim and Marge Prieshoff; siblings, Lisa Dowell (Gentry), Jennifer Taylor (Michael), Laura Yonkus (Brett), Kevin Prieshoff and (the late) Keith Prieshoff; numerous nieces and nephews; mother-in-law, Maggie Reckers and (the late) Jack Reckers.

A Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Middendorf Funeral Home (3312 Madison Pike Ft. Wright, KY 41017) from 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at Holy Cross Church at 11:30 AM. Memorial contributions are suggested to Holy Cross High School / Memo: Jason Prieshoff Scholarship. Thanks for everyone’s support during this very difficult time, as Jason liked to say, “I know, you know”