Obituaries » Jarrod Z. Moses

Burial Date: January 10, 2020 Don Catchen & Son Funeral Homes 3525 Dixie Hwy Elsmere, KY Jan. 10, 12 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 47 times















Jarrod Zane Moses was born in Cincinnati, OH on January 22, 1994 to Scott and Jennifer (nee Lyons) Moses. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Patricia (nee McCord) Moses and Robert and Mary (nee Settles) Billingsley. Jarrod was the oldest of three children. His younger brothers were his best friends and his parents were everything to him. Jarrod had a kind and caring soul. He loved his family and friends whole heartedly. He leaves behind his grandparents, Garnett and Fran Moses, and Clarence Jackson, his parents Scott and Jennifer Moses, his brothers, Jason and Jenner Moses, and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Jarrod was truly loved by everyone and will be missed.

Visitation will be held on Friday January 10, 2020 from 10:00am to 12:00 Pm at Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere, Funeral Service to follow at 12:00pm. Interment will be held in Floral Hills Cemetery, Taylor Mill.