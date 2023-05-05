Obituaries » Jared Halpin

Jared Halpin, 42, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Christ Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Jared was born on December 18, 1980, to his proud parents, Mark and Mary Ann Brue Halpin in Cincinnati, Ohio. Jared grew up with two older sisters who simply adored him. He was a Covington Latin high school graduate from the class of 1997. Jared then attended college at Thomas More University completing his undergraduate and moving on to the University of Kentucky where he attended dental school. Jared graduated from UK in 2005 and started practicing dentistry in Northern Kentucky. Jared met the love of his life, Jaime, and It wasn’t long before he knew he wanted to spend his life with her. They were married on June 25th, 2005, and began a wonderful life together. Jared and Jaime have three children, Jackson, Carter, and Abby whom Jared loved and adored. Jared loved to be in the sunshine, whether it was playing golf, vacationing, or boating at their favorite spot-on Lake Cumberland. He was truly the life of the party and always made sure everyone was having a good time. Jared loved to dance and go to concerts. His contagious laugh and smile would light up a room. He was a kind soul who loved life. His greatest accomplishment was undoubtedly his family. They were everything to Jared and his love will be missed beyond measure.

Preceding him in death are his grandparents; father-in-law Donald Toebbe and mother-in-law Dolores.

Those left here to carry on his legacy are his loving wife of 17 years, Jaime; children Jackson, Carter, Abby; parents, Mark and Mary Ann Halpin; sisters Chrissy (Brent) Dean, Amy (Kyle) Johnson; niece Reagan Dean; nephews Blake Johnson, Tyler Johnson, Logan Dean, Colton Dean. Jared also leaves behind his four-legged, loyal companion, Sparky, many extended family and friends.

A visitation will be held to honor Jared’s life on Thursday, May 11, 2023, from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM at St. Pius X Church 348 Dudley Rd., Edgewood, KY 41017. A mass of Christian burial will follow at 6:00 PM. The Halpin family invites you to the White House at President’s Park in Edgewood, KY