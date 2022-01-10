Obituaries » Janie Vaught
Janie Vaught
January 10, 2022
Burial Date: January 13, 2022
Newport City Church of God 401 Keturah St. Newport, KY 41071 Jan. 13, 7 p.m.
Dora Jane “Janie” Vaught, 61, of Bellevue, passed away Monday, January 10, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Fort Thomas. She was born May 10, 1960, in Dayton, Kentucky, a daughter of the late Edward Keller and Eileen Collins Keller. She was a housewife and a member of Newport City Church of God. She is survived by her husband, Earl Dean Vaught; four sons, Adam (Casie) Vaught; Andy Vaught; Matt (Jennifer) Vaught and Mark Vaught; two daughters, Mary Jo Smith (Johnny); Sherrie Collins; one brother, Joe Keller; one sister, Brenda Hudson and 27 grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by one brother, Jamie Keller. Funeral services will be held 7:00 PM Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Newport City Church of God where visitation will be held Thursday from 4-7 PM. Private burial will take place Friday at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are under the direction of the Floral Hills Funeral Home in Taylor Mill.