Obituaries » Janie Vaught

Burial Date: January 13, 2022 Newport City Church of God 401 Keturah St. Newport, KY 41071 Jan. 13, 7 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 56 times















Dora Jane “Janie” Vaught, 61, of Bellevue, passed away Monday, January 10, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Fort Thomas. She was born May 10, 1960, in Dayton, Kentucky, a daughter of the late Edward Keller and Eileen Collins Keller. She was a housewife and a member of Newport City Church of God. She is survived by her husband, Earl Dean Vaught; four sons, Adam (Casie) Vaught; Andy Vaught; Matt (Jennifer) Vaught and Mark Vaught; two daughters, Mary Jo Smith (Johnny); Sherrie Collins; one brother, Joe Keller; one sister, Brenda Hudson and 27 grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by one brother, Jamie Keller. Funeral services will be held 7:00 PM Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Newport City Church of God where visitation will be held Thursday from 4-7 PM. Private burial will take place Friday at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are under the direction of the Floral Hills Funeral Home in Taylor Mill.