Obituaries » Janice Ratcliff

Burial Date: November 29, 2022 Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home Erlanger Chapel 3614 Dixie Hwy Erlanger, KY 41018 Nov. 29, 1 - 2 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 33 times















Janice Ratcliff (Roehler) was called home to the Lord on November 20, 2022. She passed away at her home in Villa Hills, Kentucky. Janice was born on January 2, 1942 to Thelma Hunter in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Janice has many names to those she loved, and who devoutly love her. Mom, Wife, Grandma, Gaga, Sister, Aunt, Cousin, and friend. Janice always thought of her family and friends; as well as putting them first. She could always be depended upon, showing love and grace, and always lending a helping hand. Janice was a “family first” type of person, and dropped everything to be with them. She was the “matriarch” of the family and was the glue that held people together and ensured that her family was well taken care of.

Janice had so many great qualities about her. Three words to describe her are loving, selfless, and full of grace. After living 80 years, she endured life to the fullest. She loved her vacations to the beach, spending time with her family, holidays (spoiling everyone with gifts on Christmas), and speaking with her loved ones that live away from her. Janice’s hobbies included reading, going to social events with friends, and shopping (maybe a little too much!).

Janice was a devout wife to her husband, Dave. Dave passed away in 2003, and she has missed him ever since. They were soulmates and are likely very ecstatic to spend their eternity together now. They have two children, Tammy and Tim. Together, they built a life they loved and always worked together. Janice taught her family what a family is supposed to be, and that will live on in her legacy.

Janice is preceded in death by her husband, Dave. Also by her mother, Thelma, father in law George, mother in law Elenora, and Aunt Ethel. She is remembered by her living children: Tammy and Tim. Grandchildren; David, Allison, Josh, Samantha, and Jenny. Great-grandchildren: Ryder, Harlow, Corbin, Tyler, Ethan, Kayla, and Maya.

Visitation will be Tuesday, November 29, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home, Erlanger. Funeral service to follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Erlanger.

Memorial contributions in Janice’s memory may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.