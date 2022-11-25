Obituaries » Janice M. Schrand

Burial Date: December 1, 2022 2409 Dixie Highway Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017 Dec. 1, 10 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 75 times















Janice M. Schrand (nee Hess) 81, passed away Friday, November 25, 2022, in Florence, KY. She was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Katherine Hess and her beloved husband Denis Schrand. She is survived by her son, Tim Schrand (Jenny) and her daughter, Nancy Schrand-Ditrick (Greg), grandchildren: Taylor Morehead (Alex), Jake Schrand, Max Schrand, Ben Schrand, Vaughn Ditrick and Gunnar Ditrick, great granddaughter: Maren Morehead, sister: Darlene Cook (Charles). Visitation is Thursday, December 1st from 9:00 am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am at Blessed Sacrament Church, 2409 Dixie Hwy. Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017 followed by burial at St. John’s Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed by a memorial contribution to Catholic Social Services or to the Alzheimer’s Association.