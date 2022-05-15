Obituaries » Janice M. Hagar

U.S. Veteran Burial Date: May 23, 2022 Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home 461 Elm Street Ludlow, KY 41016 May 23, 12 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 39 times















Janice M. Hagar, 60, of Ludlow, passed away, Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Rosedale Green Nursing Home in Latonia. She was a retired Master Gunnery Sergeant in the United States Marine Corps.

Janice attended Immanuel United Church of Christ in Bromley and enjoyed hiking and reading. She was also an avid Bee Gees fan.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford R. and JoAnn Arns Hagar; and brother, Raymond Anthony Hagar.

Survivors include mother, Sarita Faye Hagar; brother, Michael L. (Laurie) Hagar; sister, Sarah Kay (Jay) Sands; nieces, Mary Hagar, Jennifer Hagar, Mady Dehnert, Lilly Dehnert, Samantha Sands, Emma Sands and Kate Sands; nephew, Elijah Sands; and great nephew, Liam Michael Hogan.

Visitation will be Monday, May 23, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon at Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home, Ludlow, with a funeral service beginning at 12:00 Noon at the funeral home. Interment with military honors at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North, Williamstown, KY.

Memorials are suggested to Pink Ribbon Girls, 350 Huls Dr. Clayton, OH 45315; Pacific Crest Trail Southwest Region, 1323 Club Dr. Vallejo, CA 94592; or St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 S. Loop Dr. Edgewood, KY 41017.