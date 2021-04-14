Obituaries » Janice L. Wenstrup

Burial Date: April 19, 2021

Janice L. Wenstrup (nee Terry), 82 years of age passed away peacefully at her home Wednesday with her family by her side. Janice was the loving wife of 59 years of David L. Wenstrup. Loving mother of David E. Wenstrup (Theresa), Deanna Wenstrup, Ken Wenstrup (David), Greg Wenstrup (Angie), and Andy Wenstrup. Loving grandmother of fourteen and great grandmother of five. Janice was predeceased by her parents Hayden and Dolores (Drees) Terry and brother and sister-in-law Fred and Norma Terry. She was a graduate of the St Elizabeth school of nursing. She dedicated her life to helping others as an RN at Saint Elizabeth’s Hospital and as a volunteer on the Southern Hills life squad. In retirement, she was a devoted friend and aide to the homeless of the Pike Street Clinic in Covington. Visitation will be Monday from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm at St. Pius X Church. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12:00pm. Burial will be at Mother of God Cemetery. Middendorf Funeral Home in Ft. Wright are handling the arrangements. Memorials can be made to: Fairhaven Rescue Mission 260 W Pike Street, Covington, KY 41011.