Janice L. Reed

Burial Date: December 30, 2021 Beaver Lick Christian Church 12665 U.S. 42 Walton, KY Dec. 30, 12 p.m.

Janice L. Reed of Florence, age 78, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Florence, KY. She was born in Covington, KY to the late Delmar and Elizabeth Reed on February 5, 1943. Janice retired as a Nurse’s Assistant from Florence Park. Growing up, she attended Beaver Lick Baptist Church and later in life became a member of Beaver Lick Christian Church. In her spare time she enjoyed crocheting and watching old western movies- especially those staring her favorite actor, John Wayne. Janice was a beloved sister and aunt who had a great sense of humor and will be missed beyond measure.

She is survived by her loving sister, Susan Davis; sister-in-law, Verna Reed; several nieces and nephews; and many other friends and relatives who will cherish her memory.

In addition to her parents, Janice is preceded in death by her sister, Remona Moore; brother, Ronnie Reed; nieces, Cathy Willoughby and Rebecca Abshear; brother-in-law, Charles Davis.

A visitation for Janice will be held on Thursday, December 30, 2021 from 11:00 AM until 12:00 PM at Beaver Lick Christian Church, 12665 US Highway 42 Walton, KY 41094. The funeral service will begin at 12:00 PM at the church. Immediately following the service, Janice will be laid to rest at Hughes Chapel Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made in her name to Beaver Lick Christian Church or to Beaver Lick Baptist Church, 11460 US-42, Union, KY 41091.