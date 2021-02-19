Obituaries » Janice L. Brooks

Burial Date: February 27, 2021

Janice Lynn Brooks, 68, of Dayton, KY, passed away on February 19, 2021 at her home. She was a receptionist with the Reece Campbell Construction Co. from the late 1980’s until 2002 when she retired to spend time with her family. Janice was a 1970 graduate of Dayton High School. She loved spending time with her family, cooking and baking. Janice was an avid walker and she participated in many walk-a-thons to raise money for The March of Dimes. Janice was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 45 years Ernie Brooks, her parents George Sharp Sr. and Celeste (Dreyer) Sharp and her brother George Sharp Jr.. Janice is survived by her son Ernie (Beth) Brooks, her daughter Vinessa (Shawn) Morford, grandaughters, Nicollette (Justin) Haire, Noelle Brooks, Lauren Morford and Paige Morford, her grandson, Nolan Brooks, great-grandsons, Jace Haire and Justin “Reed” Haire, sisters, Celeste Sheehy, Kathie Napier, Eunice Colburn, Joyce Clemons and Denise Goins, and her brother Ken Sharp. Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm, Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home in Bellevue. Service will follow at 2:00 pm Saturday. Memorials are suggested to The Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center 3333 Burnet Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45229, or St. Elizabeth Hospice 483 South Loop Rd. Edgewood, KY 41017.