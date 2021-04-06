Obituaries » Janice J. Wallace

Burial Date: April 12, 2021

Janice June Wallace, 2/14/35 – 4/6/21. Loving wife to the late Dr. H. Lew Wallace. Loving mother to Stefanie Leedy, Stacy Wallace Lonaker (John) and to the late Jason Lew Wallace. Loving Nana to Jerod Wallace Lonaker, Jack Wallace Lonaker and Connor Jordyn Wallace. Loving sister to Tessie Cashman and the late John Cashman, the late Doug Inman (Sandra), Judy Bullock (Tim) and Brad Inman (Sandra). Loving daughter to the late Maxine and Howard Inman.

Janice loved to read. She enjoyed traveling and learning about history with her husband, family and friends. She enjoyed spending time with her grandsons. She went to their football, basketball and baseball games. After her stroke in 2019, she kept her wonderful aides from Home Instead busy playing scrabble. She usually won. She also watched every Hallmark movie made and enjoyed HGTV with her daughters.

Janice was a retired reading specialist from Cline Middle School in Cold Spring KY. She was an excellent teacher. She truly loved her students. She was patient and caring. She could control her room with just a simple look. Janice loved teaching so much that she taught again in Terre Haute, IN after she retired. She was the first in her family to go to college. She was born in Coal City in rural Indiana. She met her husband on a blind date. They were polar opposites and a very striking couple. They were the parents everyone wished they had. They were both much admired and loved. Janice was gentle and soft spoken yet the strongest person. She loved her family. She was a wonderful friend to many. She was simply lovely and a true testament to unconditional love.

A visitation will be held for Janice on Monday, April 12, 2021 from 11 AM until 1 PM at Linnemann Funeral Home, 1940 Burlington Pike, Burlington, KY 41005. A service will be held following the visitation at 1 PM. Following the funeral service, Janice will be laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery in Southgate, KY.