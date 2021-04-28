Obituaries » Janice Hacker

May 22, 2 p.m.

Janice Hacker, 81, of Covington, went to be with the Lord, Wednesday April 28, 2021 at her home. Janice was a retired teacher who loved to travel, she taught for 29 years including Taylor Mill Elementary School, member of Kenton County School Board, longtime member, deacon and choir member at Latonia Baptist Church where she led childrenï¿½s choir and played hand bells. She is preceded in death by her parents Archie and Lilly May Lytle Fulkerson and her sister Wanda Dellinger.

Survived by her beloved husband of 43 years Marshall Hacker; her step-children Michael Hacker, Mary Bush, Christina Schlaechter and Stephanie Graham; dear sisters Wilma Kaelin, JoAnn Gay, Joyce Hendricks and June Perkins and many step- grandchildren and step-great grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews.

Visitation 12 PM ï¿½ 2 PM with Memorial Funeral Service beginning at 2 PM Saturday, May 22, 2021 all at Latonia Baptist Church (Sanctuary), 38th. & Church St., Latonia, KY 41015. Memorials can be made to the church