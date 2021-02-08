Obituaries » Janice Fry

Services will be set for a future date to be determined.

Obituary Viewed 47 times















Janice Fry, 79, of Covington, KY, passed away on Monday, February 8, 2021.

Janice was an administrator in the family plumbing business. She was a member of the board for the Boys and Girls Club of Northern Kentucky and a member of the Campbell County Women’s Democrat Club.

Janice was born July 23, 1941 in Richmond, IN to the late Oscar and Irene Howard. She was preceded in death by her Husband, John L. Fry & Brothers, Ted Howard and Toby Howard.

Janice is survived by her step son, John Aaron (Heather) Fry, step daughter, Kelly Fry, foster daughter, Karen (Randy) Davidson, four grandchildren, brother, Oscar Howard, Jr.

Dobbling, Muehlenkamp & Erschell Funeral Home is assisting the family. Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorials are suggested to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Cincinnati, 600 Dalton Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45203.