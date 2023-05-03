Obituaries » Janet W. Dixon

DIXON, Janet W. of Springdale, age 70, died Wednesday May 3, 2023, at Jewish Hospital, Kenwood. She was born in Covington, Kentucky on January 4, 1953 to parents Lee and Rhoda Waters (Chilcoat). She worked in thePsychiatric/Mental Health fieldas an RN CS MSN for the past 25 years with prior RN nursing at Jewish Hospital and Bethesda North. She is a member of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre. Jan is survived by her husband of 14 years Dan Yaeger, sisters Kristine Braun (David), Dixie Barker (late husband Ken), Dayna Wade (John), as well as many nieces and nephews. She had a very giving spirit and treasured her faith. She was preceded in death by both parents. Visitation will be held Monday, May 8, 2023 from 10-11:00 a.m. at the Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption, 1140 Madison Ave., Covington, KY 41011 followed by Mass from 11-12:00. Burial will be in Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, KY.