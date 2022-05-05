Obituaries » Janet M. Trauth

A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

Obituary Viewed 42 times















Janet Trauth, 77 of Florence, Kentucky, passed away May 5, 2022. In addition to being a devoted wife and mother, Janet was a nurse for over 25 years and touched countless lives throughout her time. She loved serving at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Labor and Delivery. She was active in various clubs such as the Golden Age Club of Edgewood, Friends of Kenton County Library, New Friends of NKY, and Bettie Carter Morgan Woman’s Club. Janet had a deep devotion to God and service; she and her husband were parishioners at St Pius X Church. She is remembered for her dry wit and immense love for her family and friends. Janet was an avid reader and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents: Lawrence and Rose (nee Bushelman) Jacobs, and son: Louis Trauth IV, brothers: Lawrence, Elmer, Alfred, and Jerome Jacobs, and sisters: Lorraine Keller, Marian Bernard and Zilla Rose Peterson. She was survived by her husband of 50+ years: Louis Trauth III, daughters: Jennifer (Joseph) Topmiller and Melissa (Jay) Smith, son: Greg (Star) Trauth, grandchildren: Regan, Ryan, Marlene, Anna, and Sophie.

A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.