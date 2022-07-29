Obituaries » Janet M. Landers

Burial Date: August 3, 2022 Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home 427 S. Ft. Thomas Ave Ft. Thomas, KY 41075 Aug. 3, 12 p.m.

Janet M. (Harvey) Landers, 80 of Highland Heights, Kentucky passed away on July 29, 2022.

Janet was born September 22, 1941 in Ironton, OH to George and Gladys Rollyson Harvey.

She was a graduate of Newport High School. Janet was a payroll clerk for Langdon Inc., Cincinnati. She was a former member of Christ Church United Church of Christ, Fort Thomas. Past President of the Newport Elks Auxiliary. She was an avid reader, loved to play Bingo. Janet loved her family and grandchildren very much.

She was preceded in death by her parents and Husband, Donald E. Landers Sr.

Janet is survived by her Daughters, Janine (Tim) Black of Highland Heights, KY, Daughter, Jenny (Ken) Kruse, Fort Thomas, Son, Donald E. (Michele) Landers Jr., Amelia, Ohio, Brother, Gary (Vivian) Harvey, sister-in-laws, Karen (Frank) Ewing, Sherry (late Jerry) Gabelman, 8 grandchildren, Tim (Gale), Jillian (Brandon), Amanda (Jeremy) Emily (Neil), Jessica, Collin,Carter, and Erica, and 8 great grandchildren. Also several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 427 S. Fort Thomas Ave.,Fort Thomas.

Service will follow at 12:00 pm Wednesday, August 3, 2022, with Rev. Michael Sweeney, officiating.

Burial will take place in Evergreen Cemetery Southgate, Kentucky.

Memorials are suggested to the Newport Elks #273, 3704 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, Kentucky 41076 or to St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 S. Loop Rd., Edgewood, Kentucky 41017.