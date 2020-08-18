Obituaries » Janet M. Grant Heidelberg

Burial Date: August 24, 2020

Janet M. Heidelberg Grant, age 89 of Petersburg, KY passed away August 18, 2020. Janet was born October 11, 1930 in Newport, KY to Arthur Heidelberg and Catherine Mueller. Janet worked as a Banker for First National Bank and worked in Sales for Krauss Furniture. She was a member of the St. John’s United Church of Christ in Newport, KY and sang in the choir, she was a member of the Red Hat Society, Bullitsburg Homemakers, Boone County Homemakers, Kentucky Farm Bureau member, and a Conner High School Band Boosters Mom. Janet was preceded in death by her Husband Benjamin E. Grant in 2017. She is survived by 3 Sons Benjamin Grant Jr., Jay Grant, and Chester Grant, 8 Grandchildren Brittany, Colton, Elizabeth, Andrew, Paige, Makala, Carly, and Heather Grant and 1 Great Grandchild. The Funeral Service will be at 10 AM, Monday, August 24, 2020 at Stith Funeral Home, 2988 Phyllis Ct., Hebron, KY 41048. Visitation will be from 2-5 PM, Sunday, August 23 at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Bullittsburg Baptist Church Cemetery, Petersburg, KY. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John’s United Church of Christ Choir Fund, 415 Park Avenue, Newport, KY 41071, the American Cancer Society, society.org/donate, or Boone County Extension Homemakers, Mary Hood Lutes Scholarship Fund, c/o Anastasia Seibert, 302 Bristow Road., Independence, KY 41051