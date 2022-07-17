Obituaries » Janet F. Sanzenbacker

Janet Faye (Pollitt) Sanzenbacker (nee: Richardson), 75, of Dayton, passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022.

Janet was preceded in death by her Daughter, Margaret Freese, her First Husband, Paul Pollitt, great granddaughter, Faith Boner and her parents Samuel Richardson & Lillian (nee: McLaren) Richardson.

She is survived by her Husband, Ronald Sanzenbacker, Children, Paul (Kelly Stewart) Pollitt, II, Tina Horsley, Mark (Janell Sanzenbacker) Sanzenbacker, Chris (Mallory Pollitt) Pollitt, Grandchildren, Nicole Pollitt, Ryan Pollitt, Jessica Owen, Alec Sanzenbacker, Josh Horsley, Kendra Hill, Sarah Horsley, Morgan Pollitt, Fallon Pollitt, Great Grandchildren, Emalyn Sanzenbacker & Anderson Owen, Siblings Ruth Richardson, Mary Spradlin, and Ken Richardson, also survived by many nieces, nephews & cousins.

She loved her family, drawing, goofing around and her cats. She was a member of the Bellevue Vets Ladies Auxiliary Club.

Memorial Service will be held Saturday, July 30, 2022, at 5:00 pm at the First Baptist Church of Dayton, 501 Dayton Ave., Dayton, KY, 41074.

Memorials are suggested to Mental Health America of Northern Kentucky and Southwest Ohio, https://www.mhankyswoh.org/crisis_suicide-prevention.

Dobbling, Muehlenkamp & Erschell Funeral Home is assisting the family.