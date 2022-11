Obituaries » Janet F. Horn

Janet F. Horn, Passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022 at the age of 78 years old. Janet was preceded in death by her husband, the late Michael Horn. She is survived by her sister, Kay (Jerry) Huffman and nieces, Rebecca (Michael) Race, Barbara (Thomas) Elliott, Rhonda (Rick) Corbin, Jennifer (Greg Ivey) Smith, Mary (Mike) Riley, Susie (John) Martis, Elaine (Danny) Phillips and Sissy (Red) Kordenbrock, Linda (Tommy) Ferguson, Johnny (Donna) Younger, Darren Victor, Shawn Victor, Tonya Boyle. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 23rd from 12:00 pm until time of service at 1:00 pm at Middendorf Funeral Home, 3312 Madison Pk. Ft. Wright, KY 41017.