Obituaries » Janell L. Lee

Burial Date: March 16, 2021 Floral Hills Funeral Home 5336 Old Taylor Mill Road Covington, KY 41015 March 16, 1 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 18 times















Janell L. Lee (nee Huggins)

Taylor Mill – Passed away peacefully on March 10, 2021 at the age of 95. Janell was a very social person that loved talking to people and telling stories, she was active with the Taylor Mill Senior Citizen’s Group. Janell helped others all of her working life as a Licensed Practical Nurse, she spent most of her career at the Drake Center in Cincinnati. She was also a longtime and active member of the Taylor Mill United Methodist Church where she participated with the women’s group. Janell was the wife of Tilden P. Lee who preceded her in death in 2004. The mother of Marjorie M. (Jack) Oliver, the late James Thomas (Stephanie) Steinfeld and the late Louis Edward Steinfeld. Grandmother of Becky A. Peebles, Jeffery J. Steinfeld and Eden Marie Steinfeld. Great-grandmother of Austin Peebles, McKenzie Steinfeld, Alexander Steinfeld and Desiree Steinfeld. Dear sister of Betty Jo Collins, Martha Davis and Barbara Bennett. Stepmother of Mary Jo Wheat and Edna Wienle. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Marie Huggins. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 from 11 am until the Funeral Service at 1 pm, all at Floral Hills Funeral Home, Taylor Mill. The family requests that all of those attending, please wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Burial will follow at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. If desired, memorial donations may be made to St. Elizabeth Hospice or Taylor Mill United Methodist Church. To access the livestream of the funeral service, please click the link below.