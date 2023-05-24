Obituaries » Jane M. Landrum

Jane Marie Landrum 64 years of age of Burlington, Kentucky passed away peacefully at her home after years of battling diabetes.

Jane was a loving, beautiful woman! She was a daughter, a sister, a mother, Momma Jane to so many and a Maw Maw to her granddaughters.

She was always the caregiver taking care of others without hesitation or complaint. She was always very positive and caring of others! Most of the time you could find Jane flashing her blue eyes with that amazing smile. She was diligent with remembering and sending special occasion wishes, such as birthdays, anniversaries, etc. to her loved ones! She enjoyed time with friends and family and was always up for a good time. We all have great memories of the better times with Jane. Most of her life Jane worked extremely hard, sometimes working two and three jobs to provide for her family! In her most recent role, she was a security guard for Allied Barton (GS4)! She was most looking forward to retirement in August to relax and enjoy some time outdoors and reading!

She is preceded in death by her parents, Paul & Theresa (List) Hellmann, Her husband, Jesse William Landrum II, and her beautiful daughter Theresa E. Landrum.

She is survived and leaves behind so many of us; her beloved daughter and son, Dixie (Jim) Marksberry and Jesse Landrum III. Jane had a special “tag along” daughter in Elizabeth Romero Lipscomb. A special daughter-in-law in Amanda (Sadie) Kidwell and a special son in law in Jon (Trinity) List.

Jane was blessed with five amazing granddaughters Trinity List, Jamie Hellmann, Sadie Kidwell, Annabell and Isabell Hicks, with three great granddaughters in Elise, Maddie, and Nora. Along with many grand pups, kitties, and horses.

Her Siblings; Paula Hellmann (Ronnie), Stan (Barb) Hellmann, Don Hellmann, Steve (Judy) Hellmann, Julie (Nick) Lewis.

Her stepmother, Charlene Cahill, stepbrother Rick (Jane) Cahill, stepsisters Rita Cahill, Cathy Cahill, Linda Foster, Judy (Bryan) Greene

Her In laws; Nancy Campbell, Rose Ann Bechtold, (Mary Pat) Ralph Landrum

Jane was a dear aunt, to numerous loving nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews!

Jane will be missed by many, leaving us with such great memories! We have no doubts that her pain and suffering is over and behind her, so that she will rest peacefully with many friends and family that have gone before her!

Visitation will take place on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 from 9 – 11 AM at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 US HWY 42, Florence, KY 41042. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12 PM at Saint Paul Church, 7301 Dixie Hwy, Florence, KY 41042. Burial will immediately follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, in Erlanger.