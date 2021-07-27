Obituaries » Jane L. Ledbetter

Burial Date: August 3, 2021 Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home 461 Elm Street Ludlow, KY 41016 Aug. 3, 1 p.m.

Jane Lee (Laney) Ledbetter, 83, of Crestview Hills, formerly of Ludlow, passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021, following a brief illness.

Jane was born on August 30, 1937, in Covington, Kentucky to Carl Laney and Elizabeth “Bette” (Terry) Laney Luerson. She was a longtime employee for St. Elizabeth Healthcare, working in the Patient Accounts Department with 53 + years of service and still working up until her health issues developed a couple weeks ago. Jane was a member of First Baptist Church, Ludlow and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl A. Ledbetter in 2014; sons, Daryl Ledbetter in 2004 and Carl A. Ledbetter in 2021; twin great granddaughters, Elizabeth Anne and Mary Catherine; her parents; and her brother, Ronald Woodruff.

Survivors include her daughter, Pam (Hasten) Wright; daughter in law, Elaine Ledbetter; five grandchildren, Maggie Ledbetter, Matt Ledbetter, Christopher Wright, Sarah Ashcraft and Jacob Wright; 12 great grandchildren, Carly, Trenton, Josie, Jack, Max, Jonah, Millie, Hank, Laney, Harvey, Janey, and Winnie; and a great great grandson, Eli.

Visitation is Tuesday, August 3, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home, Ludlow. Funeral services to follow at 1:00 p.m. Interment will be in Highland Cemetery, Fort Mitchell.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Kenton Co. Animal Shelter, 1020 Mary Laidley Road, Fort Mitchell, KY 41017 or Hospice of St. Elizabeth, 1 Medical Village Drive, Edgewood, KY 41017.