Burial Date: November 13, 2020

Florence – On November 10, 2020, Jane G Jones, 87 years of age, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. She was born in Ironton, Ohio, the only child of Silvinus and Clara Goldcamp. Jane as of late resided in Florence, Ky after being a longtime resident of Medina, Ohio. She was married for 50 years to the love of her life and partner Thomas Boswell Jones who pre-deceases her. She cared deeply for her family which included her daughters; Debi Chandler (Dan), Carolyn Stiffler (Jim), Connie Reynolds (Terry), and son Thomas Jones. She was the proud grandmother to 12 grandchildren; Patrick, Eric, Joshua, Faith, Adam, Emily, Katie, Justin, Jonathan, Juliana, Kaleb and Brendon as well as 17 great-grandchildren. Jane retired from Medina Hospital after many years of faithful service. She volunteered in numerous positions with various organizations throughout her entire life. She enjoyed reading and playing cards with her Southfork friends, but most of all, she enjoyed spending time with family. Jane lived her life well by leaving a legacy of love, encouragement and support to those who had the privilege of knowing and loving her. She will be greatly missed. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until the time of service at 7:00 p.m. at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 US HWY 42, Florence, KY 41042. Graveside services followed by burial will take place on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Spring Grove Cemetery; Medina, OH at 1:00 p.m. Memorial contributions in Jane’s name can be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.