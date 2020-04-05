Obituaries » Janak G. Dave

Janak Dave was born March 25, 1949 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat India. He passed away April 5, 2020 in Florence, KY at the age of 71. He grew up in Ahmedabad and Vadodara with an intense focus on education. He pursued his engineering degrees leading eventually to his Ph.D from the University of Missouri-Rolla in the 1970s. After some other jobs, he found his true calling in teaching. He spent the majority of his life teaching the University of Cincinnati’s engineering students. He not only taught students at the University but taught all of us as well. His teachings covered all spans of life. He was a Guru to us all. Janak is preceded in death by his first wife Gaurangi. He is survived by his wife of 25 years Triveni, his father Girjashanker A Dave, his mother Savitriben G Dave, his brother Bharat (Pallavi) Dave, his beloved niece Heena, his son Svarit (Emily) Dave, and his adored grand-daughter Saheli. He is also survived by numerous other family members and close friends around the world.His Funeral will be limited due to current coronavirus restrictions. However, there are plans to broadcast via Facebook Live video. The Funeral will be on Wednesday April 8, 2020 at 10:30 AM Eastern Time (India Time will be Wed April 8 at 8:00 PM).