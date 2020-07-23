Obituaries » Jan G. Flood Lytle

Services are private.

Janice Gail Flood (nee Lytle) of Crescent Springs, KY, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 23, 2020. Jan is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, William “Bill” Flood; children, Kimberly McClure, Connie Ryle, Bill McClure, Jr. (Kristi), Sharon Alexander (Bob), Michelle Stolz (Scott) and Kelly McClure; brother, Terry Lytle (Candy); grandchildren, Justin and Joshua Cole, Megan and Morgan Ryle, Emma and Lee McClure, Jodi Levermann (Aaron), Laura Alexander (Taylor Philpot), A.J. and Dylan Schworer, Amanda Spencer (Craig); great-grandchildren, Grace, Sam and Josie Levermann, Case and Canon Spencer. Jan was a Eucharistic Minister for 25 years at St. Joseph Church (Crescent Springs) and enjoyed playing cards and other games, bowling, traveling – especially to Siesta Key – her Happy Place, but she enjoyed her grandchildren above all else. A private service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.